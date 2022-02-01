Boys Hoops Final: Goshen 56, Wilmington 44

WILMINGTON — Goshen held off a furious Wilmington comeback to down the Hurricane 56-44 at Fred Summers Court Tuesday.

With the win in the Southern Buckeye Conference American Division matchup, Goshen sweeps the season series.

Collin Barker led the Hurricane with 14 points. Teammates Cole Bernhardt and Luke Blessing joined him in double-figures with 11 and 10, respectively.

Goshen’s Caiden Zeinner led all scorers with 16.

“One, not being able to finish close to the rim. Two, not being able to make our free throws. Three, turnovers,” WHS head coach Jermaine Isaac succinctly summed up his team’s woes Tuesday.

Goshen jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start before the game was tied at 9, 11, 13 and 15.

The Warriors then went on an 8-0 second-quarter run and never relinquished the lead.

“What we’ve noticed the last couple games is we do a good job for three quarters, but it’s always our second quarter. The second quarter is always a quarter we get down. We can’t figure out what’s wrong with the second quarter,” Isaac said.

Goshen’s biggest advantage of the evening was 35-21 midway through the third quarter. Wilmington got to within 41-39 with 5:05 left in the game.

On Goshen’s next possession, Bruce Brewer hit a three. Then a furious flurry ensued with a Brewer steal and a Mikey Brown steal for Wilmington that ended with two missed shots and a Goshen blocked shot that it gathered and got a runout layup. It was a four-point swing where Wilmington trailed 46-39 with 3:45 left in the contest, rather than 44-41.

Goshen (9-8), 4-3) outscored Wilmington 15-5 the rest of the way, including going 8-of-8 at the line in the final minute, to secure the win.

Wilmington (8-8, 2-6) returns to action for a league tilt at Batavia Friday.

SUMMARY

February 1 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Goshen 56, Wilmington 44

G^13^16^11^16^^56

W^13^6^14^11^^44

(56) GOSHEN (fg-ft-tp) Waters 1-0-3, Moore 1-2-4, Zeinner 4-6-16, Steele 5-3-14, Redman 4-1-9, Brewer 2-0-6, Newberry 0-0-0, Stroud 2-0-4, McKinney 0-0-0. Total 19-12-56. 3-point goals: 6 (Zeinner 2, Brewer 2, Steele, Waters). FTM-FTA 12-13, 92 percent.

(44) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Blessing 3-3-10, Brown 2-1-5, Baltazar 1-0-2, Bernhardt 5-1-11, Barker 5-2-14, Warix 1-0-2, Killen 0-0-0, Griffith 0-0-0, Lazic 0-0-0. Total 17-7-44. 3-point goals: 3 (Barker 2, Blessing). FTM-FTA 7-12, 58 percent.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-1.jpg