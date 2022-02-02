Eagles 2222 donates to Blanchester HS football

The Blanchester High School football team was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Blanchester Eagles 2222 recently. The donation, BHS football coach Jon Mulvihill said, will help reduce the cost for Wildcat players to attend the Strength Lab in Wilmington. Tyler McCollister of the Eagles 2222 presented the money to Mulvihill. “This donation will go a long way to change the path of this program. We’re very excited about the direction we’re headed and thankful for the Blanchester Eagles help in getting there,” said Mulvihill.

The Blanchester High School football team was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Blanchester Eagles 2222 recently. The donation, BHS football coach Jon Mulvihill said, will help reduce the cost for Wildcat players to attend the Strength Lab in Wilmington. Tyler McCollister of the Eagles 2222 presented the money to Mulvihill. “This donation will go a long way to change the path of this program. We’re very excited about the direction we’re headed and thankful for the Blanchester Eagles help in getting there,” said Mulvihill. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_FBH_eaglesdonate-1.jpg The Blanchester High School football team was presented with a $5,000 donation from the Blanchester Eagles 2222 recently. The donation, BHS football coach Jon Mulvihill said, will help reduce the cost for Wildcat players to attend the Strength Lab in Wilmington. Tyler McCollister of the Eagles 2222 presented the money to Mulvihill. “This donation will go a long way to change the path of this program. We’re very excited about the direction we’re headed and thankful for the Blanchester Eagles help in getting there,” said Mulvihill.