Girls Hoops Final: East Clinton 53, Miami Trace 36

LEES CREEK – East Clinton defeated Miami Trace 53-36 Wednesday for a Senior Night victory.

Kelsi Lilly, in her Senior Night finale, shared game-high scoring honors with teammate Libby Evanshine. They had 13 points each.

Hillery Jacobs led Miami Trace with 12 points.

With the game tied at 7-7 with 2:27 left in the opening period, the Astros (16-4) scored 10 of the last 12 points of the quarter to lead 17-9. Six of EC’s points came off Miami Trace turnovers.

East Clinton scored eight of the last 10 points of the second quarter to take a 34-19 advantage into the break. That was EC’s biggest cushion to that point.

The Panthers were able to chip away at the Astros’ lead with a 10-2 spurt to start the second half to make its 36-29, the closest the game would be in the period.

East Clinton put the game away with a 10-0 run to start the final period that made it 48-30.

The Astro advantage bounced between 14 and 18 points the rest of the evening.

SUMMARY

February 2, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 53 Miami Trace 36

MT^9^10^11^6^^36

EC^17^17^4^15^^53

(36) MIAMI TRACE (fg-ft-tp) McCoy 3-0-6, Stewart 3-0-7, Aleshire 4-0-8, Lovett 0-0-0, Jacobs 4-2-12, Pfeifer 0-0-0, Morris 0-0-0, Pavey 0-0-0, Payton 1-1-3, Butts 0-0-0. Total 15-3-36. 3-point goals: 3 (Jacobs 2, Stewart). FTM-FTA 3-4, 75 percent.

(53) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Collom 4-0-11, Evanshine 5-3-13, Whiteaker 2-0-6, Runyon 2-3-7, Lilly 5-2-13, Tong 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0, Stonewall 0-0-0, Hadley 0-1-1, Murphy 0-2-2. Total 18-11-53. 3-point goals: 6 (Collom 3, Whiteaker 2, Lilly). FTM-FTA 11-15, 73 percent.

