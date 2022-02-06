N0. 11 Mount Union overpowers Wilmington 84-65

ALLIANCE — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team outscored the University of Mount Union in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a 22-point deficit as the nationally-ranked Purple Raiders earned an 84-65 Ohio Athletic Conference win Saturday afternoon.

The Purple Raiders, ranked No. 11 in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, took a six-point lead on a pull-up jumper from Ethan Stanislawski at the 12:41 mark of the first half, but Collmann Aaron answered with a triple. Jeffery Mansfield the followed with an old-fashioned, three-point play, and Bryce Bird made 1-of-2 free throws to pull the Wilmington within 19-17.

The final 11 minutes of the half, however, proved to be the difference as Mount Union scored 28 points and surrendered just eight to take a 47-25 lead into halftime. The Quakers wouldn’t get closer than 18 points the rest of the way.

The Purple Raiders featured a balanced scoring attack as five players finished in double figures in scoring with Stanislawski leading the way with 16 points.

For the Quakers, Aaron, Mansfield and Anthony Freeman all finished in double figures with Aaron leading the way with 14 points. Noah Dado grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists, both team bests.

Wilmington heads to Muskingum University 7 p.m.Wednesday.