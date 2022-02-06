CM-WHS doubleheader highlights tourney draw

A Wilmington, Clinton-Massie doubleheader is the highlight of the Southwest District boys sectional basketball tournament draw.

The lone non-Division II team among county squads is East Clinton. The Astros are in the Division III Cincinnati 2 Sectional at Western Brown.

East Clinton will meet No. 1 seed Cincinnati Taft 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the opening round.

Blanchester will likely be faced with state-ranked and No. 1 seed Woodward in its opening game. Woodward and Bethel-Tate will play in the opening round with the winner advancing to face the Wildcats 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Princeton High School.

Clinton-Massie and Wilmington will both play in the Division II Cincinnati 2 Sectional at Mason High School on Feb. 18.

The Falcons will renew a football rivalry by facing Wyoming 6 p.m. while the Hurricane will face another Falcons squad, from Fenwick High School, at 7:30 p.m.