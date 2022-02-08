The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg Monday 35-28.

The young Ladycats defeated Batavia on Saturday, 31-25, after trailing 16-11 at halftime. Coach Bob Reveal said the team’s defense was the reason for the turnaround and ultimate victory. Gracie Roy led the defense and scored eight points. Emily Koch had five blocked shots as the enforcer on interior defense. She also had 14 rebounds and seven points. Kylee Hamm finished with five points while Alayna Davenport had four points. Josephine Wilson scored three points with Abbey Irwin and Maddie Gillman scoring two points each.

On Monday, Blanchester led 15-11 at halftime then struggled on offense in the third period. Roy had seven points. Irwin, Koch and Hamm had four points each. Desiree Abbott scored three points. Destiny Blankenbeckler, Gillman and Davenport had two points each.