Boys Hoops Final: Wilmington 73, Blanchester 41

BLANCHESTER — A 15-point first quarter run gave Wilmington a 17-2 lead and the Hurricane never looked back in a 73-41 win over Blanchester Friday night in the SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship crossover game at the BHS gym.

Luke Blessing had 21 points to lead the Wilmington offense. Collin Barker had 18 points. Cole Bernhardt had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Mikey Brown had five assists and four steals.

Brison Lucas led Blanchester (3-15) with 15 points. Gabe McVey and Justin Hogsett both hauled in eight rebounds for Blanchester.

The Hurricane (9-9) had seven players score in the opening quarter as they stormed out to a 23-9 lead. Brown sparked the WHS defensive effort with two steals. Wilmington also had six offensive rebounds in the opening period.

But the Wildcats hung tough in the second quarter with Hogsett and Zach West paving the way. Blanchester cut the difference to 10 at one point.

The Hurricane, however, were just too much on this night. Wilmington was 15 for 27 from the field in the second half. Barker, a slow start on offense, had 14 points in the second half.

Blanchester was just 3 for 17 from the floor in the third, thwarting any comeback bid given the hot-shooting Hurricane.

SUMMARY

February 11, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Wilmington 73, Blanchester 41

W^23^12^13^23^^73

B^9^16^8^8^^41

(73) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blessing 9-3-0-21 Brown 1-0-0-2 Baltazar 3-1-0-7 Bernhardt 6-0-0-12 Barker 7-2-2-18 Warix 1-1-1-4 Killen 0-0-0-0 Griffith 2-0-0-4 Lazic 1-0-0-2 Platt 1-1-0-3 Morales 0-0-0-0 Cochran 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 31-8-3-73

(41) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 3-2-4-12 Lucas 5-0-5-15 Akers 0-0-0-0 Hogsett 1-0-0-2 McVey 1-1-0-3 Dick 0-0-0-0 Haun 0-0-0-0 Creager 0-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-4 Wyss 2-0-0-4 Taylor 0-0-0-0 Wood 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-3-10-41

FIELD GOALS: W (31-60) Blessing 9-18 Barker 7-14 Baltazar 3-5; B (14-45)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (8-21); B (3-14)

FREE THROWS: W (3-5); B (10-15)

REBOUNDS: W-36 (Bernhardt 13 Barker 5 Griffith 4 Blessing 4 Brown 3 Baltazar 2); B-32 (Hogsett 8 McVey 8 West 6 Akers 4 Sipple 2)

ASSISTS: W-16 (Brown 5 Blessing 4 Killen 2 Baltazar 2); B-2

STEALS: W-10 (Brown 4 Blessing 2); B-3 (McVey 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-0, B-1 (Sipple)

TURNOVERS: W-8, B-17

Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar and Blanchester’s Seth Akers | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_AkersBaltazar0211ag.jpg Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar and Blanchester’s Seth Akers | April Garrett Photo Blanchester’s Dylan Creager and Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_blCreagerBaltazar0211ag.jpg Blanchester’s Dylan Creager and Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar | April Garrett Photo Blanchester’s Brison Lucas | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_blLucas0211ag.jpg Blanchester’s Brison Lucas | April Garrett Photo Blanchester’s Brison Lucas and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_BrownLucas0211ag.jpg Blanchester’s Brison Lucas and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | April Garrett Photo Wilmington’s Cole Bernhardt and Blanchester’s Justin Hogsett | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_ColeHogsett0211ec.jpg Wilmington’s Cole Bernhardt and Blanchester’s Justin Hogsett | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Mikey Brown and Cole Bernhardt and Blanchester’s Justin Hogsett | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_HogsettCole0211ag.jpg Wilmington’s Mikey Brown and Cole Bernhardt and Blanchester’s Justin Hogsett | April Garrett Photo Blanchester’s Brison Lucas and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_LucasBrown0211ag.jpg Blanchester’s Brison Lucas and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | April Garrett Photo Blanchester’s Brison Lucas and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_LucasBrown0211ec.jpg Blanchester’s Brison Lucas and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Cole Bernhardt and Blanchester’s Gabe McVey | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_McVeyCole0211ec.jpg Wilmington’s Cole Bernhardt and Blanchester’s Gabe McVey | Elizabeth Clark Photo Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_SIppleBaltazar0211ec.jpg Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar | Elizabeth Clark Photo Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_SippleBrown0211ag.jpg Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and Wilmington’s Mikey Brown | April Garrett Photo Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and WIlmington’s Luke Blessing | April Garrett Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_SippleLuke0211ag.jpg Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and WIlmington’s Luke Blessing | April Garrett Photo Wilmington’s Luke Blessing | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_wilBlessing0211ec.jpg Wilmington’s Luke Blessing | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Cole Bernhardt surrounded by Blanchester’s Gabe McVey, Justin Hogsett and Bryce Sipple | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_wilColeBlTrio0211ec.jpg Wilmington’s Cole Bernhardt surrounded by Blanchester’s Gabe McVey, Justin Hogsett and Bryce Sipple | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington’s Avery Warix | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_wilWarix0211ec.jpg Wilmington’s Avery Warix | Elizabeth Clark Photo Wilmington players and cheerleaders huddle prior to the game against Blanchester | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_BBK_whshuddle.jpg Wilmington players and cheerleaders huddle prior to the game against Blanchester | Mark Huber Photo