WC women fall short against Marietta 55-39

WILMINGTON – Marietta College ended the second quarter on a 13-2 run and rode the double-digit lead to a 55-39 Ohio Athletic Conference victory Saturday over the Wilmington College women’s basketball team at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Senior Day contest marked the final regular season home game in the careers of both Kennedy Lewis and Brooke Davis.

The Fightin’ Quakers opened the game scoring the first seven points as Cassidy Lovett found Lewis for a layup on the first possession and Davis assisted Kenzie Campbell for a three-pointer on the next possession. Finally, it was Campbell’s turn to assist on a basket as she fed Haley Cook.

The Pioneers answered quickly with a 9-0 run, but Jaylah Captain put the hosts back up 10-9 with a three with three minutes to play in the first quarter. Neither team led by more than a basket the rest of the quarter until a wild runner from Devin Heffner fell through at the buzzer.

Wilmington, which trailed 19-15 after 10 minutes, stayed within striking distance in the second quarter as two Lewis free throws made it 24-20 with four minutes to play. Marietta, however, broke the game open with a 13-2 run to end the half capped by a 30-foot basket from Erin Hahn in the final seconds to give the Pioneers a 37-22 halftime lead.

Marietta, which is receiving votes to be ranked in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, opened a 20-point advantage with seven minutes to play in the third quarter, but a 6-1 Quaker run over the final seven minutes ended a low-scoring quarter with the visitors up 44-30.

A lid seemed to be on the basket for both sides in the fourth and Wilmington never cut the difference to less than 10 the rest of the way.

For Wilmington, Captain’s nine points, all of which came in the first half, led the team. Cook and Lewis both had six points and grabbed five rebounds.

Wilmington will close out its 2021-22 season with road contests at Otterbein and John Carroll.