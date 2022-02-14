4 Falcons earn berths to district swim meet

MASON — Four Clinton-Massie boys swimmers qualified for the upcoming Division II Southwest District Swimming Championship meet at Miami University.

Competing in the Division II sectional meet at Mason High School, Luke Lentine, Bryce Hensley, Nathaniel Patrick and Quinton Smith posted times good enough to earn spots in the districts.

For the Massie girls, though none qualified for districts, Bailee Williams, a freshman, was fourth in the 500 free (6:19.56) and sixth in the 200 free (2:20.07).

The four boys qualified as a team in the 400 freestyle relay while Lentine (200 free and 100 fly) and Hensley (200 free and 100 free) earned district opportunities as individuals.

For the Massie boys, Luke Lentine had a strong meet, finishing third in the 200 free (1:53.51) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (55.38).

SUMMARY

Division II Sectional

@Washington Twp Rec Center

Girls Results

200 FREE: Bailee Williams (6) 2:20.07; Emma Everitt (11) 2:35.73

50 FREE: Kaylee Ramsey (16) 30.89; Halle Dennis (22) 38.03; Emily Kau (25) 39.11

100 FREE: Kaylee Ramsey (10) 1:08.44; Emma Everitt (14) 1:09.57; Audree Testa (26) 1:23.04

500 FREE: Bailee Williams (4) 6:19.56

200 FREE RELAY: Clinton-Massie (7) Abby Broglin, Kaylee Ramsey, Emma Everitt, Bailee Williams 2:07.49

100 BACK: Halle Dennis (21) 1:47.2; Emily Kau (22) 1:58.88; Madison Robinson (23) 2:02.19

100 BREAST: Audree Testa (18) 2:17.35; Madison Robinson (19) 2:18.01

–

Boys Results

200 FREE: Luke Lentine (3) 1:53.51; Bryce Hensley (7) 2:02.84; Colton Myers (16) 2:26.66

50 FREE: Nathaniel Patrick (19) 27.47; Blaine Testa (30) 30.46; Toby Hayes (32) 33.41; Alvaro Garcia (33) 33.9

100 FLY: Luke Lentine (5) 55.38

100 FREE: Bryce Hensley (9) 55.93; Nathaniel Patrick (16) 1:02.05; Quinton Smith (18) 1:02.72; Ben Smith (27) 1:06.21

500 FREE: Colton Myers (8) 6:51.81

200 FREE RELAY: Clinton-Massie (8) Bryce Hensley, Nathaniel Patrick, Ben Smith, Luke Lentine 1:45.25

100 BACK: Ben Smith (16) 1:31.31; Alvaro Garcia (17) 1:35.91

400 FREE RELAY: Clinton-Massie (6) Bryce Hensley, Nathaniel Patrick, Quinton Smith, Luke Lentine 3:52.11

