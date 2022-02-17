Girls Hoops Final: WB 64, East Clinton 44

MT. ORAB — The East Clinton girls basketball team was defeated by Western Brown Thursday 64-44 in the SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship crossover game at WBHS.

The matchup featured the top team in the National Division (East Clinton) against the top team in the American Division (Western Brown).

The Astros fall to 18-5 with loss while the Broncos go to 16-5.

East Clinton will play Madeira at noon Saturday at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court in a Division III Southwest District semifinal game.

Western Brown is out of the post-season after losing to Edgewood 58-54 in overtime a week ago.

Sadie Foster jump-started the Broncos with eight points in the first quarter and eight more in the second. Jayden Murphy did her best, hitting two threes in the first, to keep pace with Foster.

After East Clinton led 18-16 to end the first, it was all Western Brown the next two quarters.

The Broncos led 35-25 at halftime then 50-35 after three periods.

Jordan Collom had a solid game for the Astros with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Libby Evanshine led EC with 12 rebounds.

SUMMARY

February 17, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 64, East Clinton 44

EC^18^7^10^14^^44

WB^16^19^15^14^^64

(64) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Foser 9-5-2-25 Compabell 1-0-2-4 Jones 0-0-1-1 Schlomer 1-1-0-2 Tull 3-0-0-6 Evanwater 1-1-0-3 Akers 0-0-2-2 McGhee 0-0-0-0 Fischer 8-3-1-20 TOTALS 23-10-8/13-64

(44) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-3-2-11 Evanshine 2-0-5-9 Whiteaker 1-0-2-4 Runyon 4-0-0-8 Jones 1-0-0-2 Lilly 2-0-1-5 Murphy 3-3-0-9 TOTALS 16-6-11/21-44

REBOUNDS: EC-40 (Evanshine 12 Collom 8 Murphy 7 Runyon 5 Jones 3 Lilly 2 Whiteaker 2)

ASSISTS: EC-14 (Collom 6 Evanshine 4 Runyon 2)

STEALS: EC-12 (Collom 4 Murphy 4 Evanshine 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-1 (Evanshine)

TURNOVERS: EC-19

