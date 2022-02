WILMINGTON — East Clinton defeated Madeira 50-47 Saturday at Fred Summers Court in a Division III sectional final.

The Astros (19-5) will play for the Division III Southwest District championship Feb. 26 at Springfield High School against either Arcanum or Preble Shawnee. Arcanum finished 5th in the final AP girls basketball poll.

