WC women open OAC tourney with 61-50 win

WILMINGTON — Haley Cook and Kennedy Lewis led a third quarter charge Monday as Wilmington defeated Capital 61-50 in the opening round of the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers (8-17) will travel to top-seeded John Carroll University for a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Wilmington trailed 28-22 at halftime but Cook and Lewis scored eight points each in the third as the Quakers grabbed a 50-39 advantage.

WC scored the first eight points in the fourth quarter, the final three coming on Zahrya Bailey’s three-pointer. Kenzie Campbell came up with a steal on defense and Jaylah Captain assisted on Bailey’s long-range field goal.

Lewis and Brooke Davis finished with 12 points each while Cook and Cassidy Lovett had 10 points each.

Campbell and Bailey led WC with seven rebounds each. Lewis had five assists and three steals while Cook led with four steals.