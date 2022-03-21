Woods on a roll for Findlay golf team

A week after winning a tournament, Gabby Woods finished fifth at the SVSU Spring Invitational at the Cherry Blossom Golf Course in Georgetown, Ky.

On March 15, Woods led the seventh-ranked University of Findlay women’s golf team to the team title at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate at the Sevierville Golf Club, hosted by Tennessee Tech. As a team, Findlay was 25-over par and won by 16 strokes over runnerup Carson-Newman University.

Woods, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, led from start to finish with rounds of 72 and 74. She won in exciting fashion, beating North Alabama’s Jahnavi Prakhya in a score card playoff. Woods led the field in birdies made with eight over the two days. This is her second career win. She captured her first win last year at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Championship before being named G-MAC Freshman of the Year.

This past weekend in the Bluegrass state, Woods tied for fifth with a 10-over 154 (75, 79) score. Again, Findlay won the tournament easily, defeating runnerup Lewis University by 30 strokes.

Findlay was scheduled to play today and Tuesday in the Findlay Spring Invitational in Lexington, Ky., at the University of Kentucky Big Blue Course.