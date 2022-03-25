2022 Spring Outlook: High School Tennis

Wilmington made it two straight American Division championships while Felicity claimed its first league crown since 2017.

The Hurricane went unbeaten in the regular season and also won the American tournament by sweeping all three singles courts.

Blanchester

Jake Weil is in his first season as the head coach of the Blanchester tennis program.

Weil is no stranger to BHS tennis. He played for the Wildcats from 2007-09 under former coach Scott Shepard and earned SBAAC first-team honors twice during his career. He also played at Wilmington College before the program went “belly up,” as he said.

When Weil and the Wildcats won the league title, it was the first for BHS in more than 10 years, he said.

“The program has been more successful since and I look forward to hopefully continuing the winning tradition while helping players to develop not only as players, but also as young men,” he said.

He noted six kids had expressed interest in playing prior to the offiial start of practice, which was on March 7.

The Wildcats were second in the league standings, losing only to unbeaten league champion Bethel-Tate.

Colton Wilson won the league tournament at second singles.

Brian Wilson (‘21 grad) joined Wilson as first team all-league along with Joseph Mills (sr.) and Carter Stevens (‘21 grad). The Wildcats were 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the SBAAC National Division last season.

Joseph Mills, Joey Haines and Bryce Bandow return from last season. Miller is the only first-teamer back for BHS. Weil said newcomers Seth Coyle, William Knapp and Hunter Montgomery will have an opportunity to find a place in the lineup this season.

Weil said Mills, Haines and Bandow have taken on a leadership role, in addition to recruiting players to fill out the roster.

“I also am really proud and impressed of the dedication and character of the seniors on the team,” Weil said.

Weil added, “As a new coach to the SBAAC I’m unfamiliar with the big players within the conference or division, but overall I would say we can play winning tennis if we play smart, sound, fundamental tennis and cut down on mental mistakes, unforced errors, and double faults.”

Clinton-Massie

Rod Amburgy is in his fifth season as head coach of the Clinton-Massie tennis team.

The Falcons were fourth in the American Division standings and return six players from that squad.

Alex Jones, first team all-league last season as a junior, sported a 10-2 overall record at first singles for Clinton-Massie.

Amburgy likes the character of his squad but knows the Falcons must stay focused and learn the game in order to contend. Amburgy points to Wilmington, Batavia and New Richmond as American Division favorites.

Alex and Garrett Karns have “been working hard on their game this off-season for their senior season,” Amburgy said.

East Clinton

The Astros were fourth in the league standings. Trenton Garen (‘21 grad) was a second team all-league performer.

Greg Roberts is in his first season as the head coach. East Clinton has had three head coaches in the last three seasons.

Wilmington

The Hurricane has won the last two SBAAC American Division championships, going back to 2019 with the 2020 season cancelled because of Covid-19.

WHS was unbeaten at 10-0 in 2021. Coach Steve Reed (212-118 record in 21 years as head coach) was the American Division coach of the year. Doug Cooper will assist Reed this season.

Avery Bradshaw was unbeaten in conference play and 19-4 overall at first singles, earning player of the year honors. Isaac Martini was 18-4 at third singles and Caleb Reed finished 16-6 at second singles. Both were unbeaten in league play.

The Hurricane won all three singles courts in the American Division tournament, Bradshaw, Reed and Martini finishing on top. Bradshaw and Reed were seniors last year while Martini transferred.

Aside from the singles trio, Matt Butcher (‘21 grad), Alex Lazic (jr.) were first team all-league.

Seniors on the team include Brooks Butler, Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes and Manthan Patel; juniors Lazic, Javier Becerril, Trey Hagen; sophomores Trey Reed, Asher Fudge and Steven Collins.

Reed said his squad has turned out to preseason open courts in good numbers and the group is very coachable. But the team is “by far the least experienced crew we have had, numbers are down. We just need match experience.”

His squad will need to work hard every day and play scrappy tennis if its wants to successfuly defend its league crown. Reed said New Richmond is clearly the league favorite.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TEN_wilmteam.jpg The Clinton-Massie tennis team is coached by Rod Amburgy this season. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TEN_massie.jpg The Clinton-Massie tennis team is coached by Rod Amburgy this season. Submitted Photo