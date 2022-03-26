WHS sweeps field relays to open track, field season

WILMINGTON — On a bitterly cold, windswept Saturday, the 2022 track and field season kicked off with the Wilmington Field Relays at Alumni Field.

Wilmington won both the boys and girls team competitions.

On the boys side, Clinton-Massie was third and East Clinton fifth.

Individually, Wilmington’s Adrian Cody went 19-2 for the best effort. Blaize Johnson, Ky Bozarth and Zane Smith all cleared 5-6 for WHS as the top high jumpers.

In the shot put, Brett Brooks of WHS had a toss of 44-4 with Massie’s Colin Swope next at 42-0.5. In the discus Brooks posted a 150-1.

In the girls team standings, East Clinton was fourth and Massie tied with Hughes for fifth.

Individually, for the girls, Wilmington’s Brynn Bryant and Madison Schuster both cleared 4-6. In the shot put, Kaitlynn Hickey had the top effort at 33-10.

SUMMARY

March 26, 2022

Wilmington Field Relays

@Alumni Field

Boys Results

• Team: Wilmington, Miami Trace, Clinton-Massie, Bellbrook, East Clinton Hughes

• Long jump: 1st Wilmington (Cody, Ziegler, Lippincott), 2nd Clinton-Massie (Phipps, Leahy, Wilson), 5th East Clinton (Jastak, Schweikert, Hackman).

• High jump: 1st Wilmington (Johnson, Bozarth, Smith), 3rd Clinton-Massie (Wilson, Leahy), 6th East Clinton (Daniel, Singleton).

• Pole Vault: 3rd Clinton-Massie (Carson Meyers), 4th Wilmington (Matt Irwin).

• Shot Put: 1st Wilmington (Brooks, Cowin, Hildebrandt), 2nd Clinton-Massie (Swope, Smith), 5th East Clinton (Edison, Wiget, Lynch). Brett Brooks of Wilmington had the top individual throw of 44-4 and Colin Swope 42-0.5.

• Discus: 1st Wilmington (Brooks, Cordell, Cowin), 3rd Clinton-Massie (Swope, Smith), 5th East Clinton ( Edison, Lynch, Brockman). Brett Brooks of Wilmington had the top individual throw of 150-1.

–

Girls Results

• Team: Wilmington, Miami Trace/Bellbrook (tie); East Clinton; Clinton-Massie/Hughes (tie)

• Long jump: 2nd Wilmington (Sutton, Tolliver, Missel) 4th East Clinton (Evanshine, Lilly)

• High jump: 2nd Wilmington (Bryant, Schuster)

• Pole Vault: 2nd Wilmington (Tolliver, B. Tippett), 3rd Clinton-Massie (Bent, Ramsey). Kiersten Thomas of Bellbrook had the best individual vault of 9-0.

• Shot Put: 1st Wilmington (Hickey, Tippett, Robinson), 4th East Clinton (Howard, Mahanes).

• Discus: 2nd Wilmington (Hickey, McDaniel, Clair), 4th East Clinton (Mahanes, Howard). Aleshire of Miami Trace had the top individual throw of 101-3.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_cm1aLJ0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_cm1LJ0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_cmCollinSwope0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_cmSmith0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_ecJEdison0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_ecSWiget0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wil1HJ0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wil1LJ0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wil2HJ0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wilBBrooks0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wilGDisc0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wilHighJump0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wilNeace0326me.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_TRF_wilBundle0326me.jpg