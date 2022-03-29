East Clinton baseball falls to Dixie 16-6

FAIRBORN — The East Clinton baseball team was defeated by Dixie 16-6 Tuesday in a game played at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium.

The Astros fall to 0-2. The Greyhounds are 1-1 on the year.

EC manager Joey Schulte said his Astros outhit the Greyhounds but came up short.

“We looked good at the plate,” he said. “We just gave them too many extra outs in the field.”

The EC manager praised pitcher Denver Day and the team’s youth.

“Great effort on the mound by Denver Day. “I have faith in the development of our young guys as the season progresses. Once we smooth out the rough edges we can compete with anyone.”