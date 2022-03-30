Former Dunbar coach joins WC football staff

WILMINGTON – D’Gary Wallace has joined the Wilmington College football staff as an assistant coach, effective immediately.

He will serve as the program’s defensive pass game coordinator, co-special teams coordinator, academic coordinator and will work with safeties.

“We are excited to add someone like D’Gary to our staff and our campus community,” acting head coach Corey Fillipovich said. “D’Gary brings a ton of knowledge from multiple levels of college football, familiarity with the OAC and connections within our main recruiting areas.”

Wallace comes to Wilmington from Defiance College where he has been the Yellow Jackets’s pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach since last December. Wallace was responsible for weekly pass game coordination as well as the punt and punt return units on the special teams.

Prior to Defiance, Wallace spent a season at coaching defensive backs at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff as well as serving as the program’s video coordinator. His unit was sixth in NCAA Division I FCS in defensive touchdowns allowed and seventh in pass deflections. Wallace also assisted with the special teams unit that finished second in the country in blocked punts and fifth in blocked field goals.

Wallace isn’t a stranger to the Ohio Athletic Conference as he spent time at Capital University during 2021. He also has stops at Cincinnati Christian University (2019 season) as well as Dunbar High School in Dayton on two different occasions.

A graduate of Urbana University, which has since closed, Wallace was a two-time All-America player and spent two years on the coaching staff after graduation.