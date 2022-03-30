Taulbee hurls Cardinals past Wildcats 14-1

BLANCHESTER — Felicity scored five runs in each of the first two innings Wednesday and went on to beat Blanchester 14-1 in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field.

“Today was rough,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We came out flat and they made us pay for it. When you give good teams free bases and more than three outs an innings, they are going to score a lot of runs.”

Reagan Burch had a hit and scored a run for the Wildcats. James Wymer had the only other hit.

Garrett Taulbee was the winning pitcher, striking out eight. Lawson said the Cardinals hurler was pitching consistently in the 82-84 miles per hour range with a good curveball. Lawson said Taulbee will pitch in college for Ohio Athletic Conference and national powerhouse Marietta.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2022

@Bott Field, BHS

Felicity 14, Blanchester 1

F^5^5^3^0^1^^14

B^1^0^0^0^0^^1

(14) FELICITY (ab-r-h-rbi) Hutson 3-2-1-0 Easter 4-1-1-0 Helton 4-2-2-2 Taulbee 1-4-1-0 Ninichick 3-2-1-4 Liming 4-1-2-2 Carter 2-1-0-1 Smith 3-1-2-4 McElfresh 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-14-10-13

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 2-1-1-0 Ficke 1-0-0-0 Dick 2-0-0-0 West 1-0-0-0 Sipple 1-0-0-0 Garrett 1-0-0-0 Roush 2-0-0-0 Mulvihill 1-0-0-0 Miller 1-0-0-0 Janson Wymer 2-0-0-0 James Wymer 2-0-1-0 Frump 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-1-2-0

2B: F-Helton; B-Burch

3B: F-Taulbee

HR: F-Ninichick, Smith

SB: F-Hutson 3, Easter, Taulbee, Ninichick

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Felicity

Taulbee (W)^5^2^1^0^3^8

Blanchester

Frump (L, 0-1)^3^8^13^9^4^7

Dick^1^1^0^0^0^3

Estep^1^1^1^1^1^1