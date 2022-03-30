Falcons fly to 4-1 tennis win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — On a tough day for tennis, Clinton-Massie defeated Hillsboro 4-1 in a non-league match at HHS.

“It was a tough day to play tennis with the wind gusting,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

The wins for Avden Faucett at third singles and Benny Kosseda at first doubles were their first varsity victories.

“Our whole team played a lot smarter and better,” Amburgy said. “I was happy to see that.”

SUMMARY

March 30, 2022

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Hillsboro 1

Singles

• Alex Jones defeated Jacob Smith 6-0, 6-0.

• Garret Karns defeated Charlie Schneider 6-1, 6-3.

• Avden Faucett defeated Ryan Fender 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

• Jack Anderson, Benny Kosseda defeated Mattie Hollen, George Kunitz.

• Clinton-Massie forfeits