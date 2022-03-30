Moeller stops WHS in state team tennis tourney

CINCINNATI — Moeller blanked Wilmington 5-0 in the opening round of the state team tennis tournament Wednesday at the Blue Ash Recreation Center.

The match was the first of the season for the Hurricane.

“It was good to finally get a match in despite the crazy gusting wind,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “(But) that’s really what we need right now is match experience. We had three kids playing in their first ever tennis match and five brand new to varsity. That’s a tough way to start your high school tennis career against Moeller. We look forward to heading down to Western Brown tomorrow to open league play against the Broncos.”

Moeller goes to 3-0 with the win while WHS is 0-1.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2022

@Blue Ash Recreation Center

Moeller 5 Wilmington 0

Singles

• Alex Lazic was def by Hawryshuk 2-6, 2-6

• Trey Reed was def by Arnett 0-6, 0-6

• Brooks Butler was def by Herron 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes were def by Herron, Zieleniewski 2-6, 1-6

• Javier Becerill,Steven Collins were def by Wehrmeyer, Stedronsky 1-6, 0-6

Exhibition

• Mathan Patel was def 0-6, 0-6