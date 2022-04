WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington baseball dropped an 11-4 game to Washington Senior Thursday night.

Ethan Henson went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a double. Carson Hibbs banged out three hits and scored twice. The rest of the WHS offense had just two hits.

The Hurricane did show patience at the plate with eight walks. Jayden Tackett had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. Cole Fickert had an RBI and Jake Stephens scored a run.