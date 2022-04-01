Bulldogs bounce Blanchester 12-2

BATAVIA — Unable to hold a 2-0 lead, Blanchester lost to Batavia 12-2 Friday in five innings in non-league baseball.

BHS pitching walked 11 Bulldogs, who managed just six hits.

“This was a tough one,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “That was a very good Batavia team. The score doesn’t resemble the flow of the game. We were in a fourth inning jam, bases loaded with two outs, down 4-2. (We) made the pitch we wanted but did not make the play (in the field). Should have been inning over. We continue to give good teams extra outs to play with.”

The Wildcats are 1-2 on the year. The Bulldogs are 2-1.

“I understand this team is young and it’s going to be a process,” Lawson said. “I hope we can learn sooner, rather than later. This team has the potential to be very competitive.”

SUMMARY

April 1, 2022

@Batavia High School

Batavia 12, Blanchester 2

BL^1^0^1^0^0^^2.2.1

BAT^0^0^3^7^2^^12.6.1

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 1-1-0-0 Dick 3-0-0-0 Jam Wymer 1-0-1-0 West 2-0-0-0 Roush 0-0-0-0 Mulvihill 2-0-0-0 Jan Wymer 2-0-0-0 Sipple 2-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-1-0 Frump 0-1-0-0 TOTALS 14-2-2-0

(12) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) A. Hensley 3-0-0-0 Cope 2-0-0-0 Bullis 2-3-0-0 Steward 2-3-2-1 Teke 4-1-0-1 Mehlman 1-1-0-2 E. Hensley 1-1-1-3 Moorehead 1-1-0-1 Bruner 3-1-2-3 Embry 1-1-1-0 TOTALS 20-12-6-11

2B: BAT-E Hensley, Embry

3B: BAT-Steward, Bruner

SB: BAT-Bruner; BL-Burch

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick (L, 0-1)^3.2^4^8^3^8^6

Mulvihill^0.0^0^2^2^2^0

Garrett^0.2^2^2^1^1^1

Ficke^0.0^0^0^0^0^0

Batavia

Mehlman (W)^4^2^2^2^4^4

Richardson^1^0^0^0^1^0