CHILLICOTHE — A struggling defense spelled doom for East Clinton in a 10-0 loss to Huntington Friday night.

Manager Joey Schulte said freshman Toby Huff made a great start on the mound but a “rough second inning defensively broke the game open.”

Dameon Williams and Isaiah Curtis had the only hits for East Clinton.

“We are so close to turning it on,” Schulte said. “We made loud outs at the plate. It’s progress but we still need to clean up our defense.”