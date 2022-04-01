Smith blast leads Falcons to 11-6 win over Patriots

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Kaiden Smith’s three-run homer propelled Clinton-Massie to an 11-6 win Friday over Dayton Carroll in non-league baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons (3-2) “did things well in fall facets of the game, pitching, hitting and defense,” manager Brian Camp said.

Ethan Johnson was the winning pitcher, throwing four complete innings. Garrett Newkirk and Kody Zantene followed on the mound to preserve the win.

Clinton-Massie scored eight runs in the first inning with the big blow, Camp said, being Smith’s three-run homer of the Schwamberger Field fence. Smith finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Carson VanHoose had two hits, two runs and two RBI while Adam Frisch also drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 1, 2022

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 11, Dayton Carroll 6

(11) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) VanHoose 3-2-2-2 Zantene 1-1-0-0 McDowell 4-1-2-1 Smith 4-2-2-3 Keck 4-0-1-0 Vance 2-2-0-0 Frisch 3-1-1-2 Stanley 2-1-0-0 Theetge 2-1-1-1 Creech 1-0-0-0 Newkirk 1-0-0-0

2B: VanHoose, McDowell, Keck

3B: Frisch

HR: Smith