WC women notch 3 firsts at Tiffleberg Inv.

TIFFIN — The Wilmington College women’s track and field team opened its 2022 outdoor season Saturday in the Tiffleberg Invitational at Heidelberg University.

The Fightin’ Quakers tallied eight top-two finishes including victories from Kaitlyn Rauch in the 5,000-meter run, Emma Burke in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4×400-meter relay team of Burke, Kolby Gluchowski, Kylee Shafer and Milena Wahl.

Emma Burke’s time of 1:05.57, Ohio Athletic Conference qualifying mark, won the 400-meter hurdles while the senior also took runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.66 seconds. The senior, joined by Gluchowski, Schafer and Wahl, edged out the Ohio Dominican University 4×400 relay by crossing the finish line in 4:20.95. Rauch won her first collegiate race, crossing the finish line of the 5,000-meter run in 23:01.45. Teammate Julia Bystrom finished runner-up in the race.

Wahl also turned in two runner-up finishes, running a time of 2:27.48 in the 800-meter run and an OAC qualifying time of 4:55.39 in the 1,500-meter run.

A pair of Quakers – Schafer and Madison Dietz – placed second and third respectively in the 100-meter dash with Dietz also turning in a fifth-place mark of 27.06 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Dietz, Burke and Schafer also teamed up with Haley Cook for a runner-up time of 50.69 seconds in the 4-x-100-meter relay.

In field events, Dietz (17-1.25) and Cook (16-6.5) placed second and fourth respectively in the long jump while Sullivan placed third (144-2) in the hammer throw and fourth (37-8.75) in the shot put.

Wilmington will return to action next weekend at the Marv Frye Invitational at Ohio Wesleyan University Saturday.