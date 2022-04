JAMESTOWN — Clinton-Massie had just four hits in a 16-4 loss to Greeneview Saturday in non-league baseball.

Gavin Hunter, Tyler Keck, Miles Theetge and Carson VanHoose had CM hits. VanHoose and Gabe McDonald drove in runs.

Wyatt Creech, Hunter, Keck and Theetge scored runs.

Keck took the loss and was followed to the mound by Garrett Newkirk and Kaiden Smith.

Clinton-Massie is 3-3. Greeneview, led by Jarrod Mays four hits, is 1-1 on the year.