Trace trips Wilmington on the diamone 5-4

EBER — Wilmington lost to former South Central Ohio League rival Miami Trace 5-4 Saturday in a non-league baseball game.

Jayden Tackett, Carson Hibbs and Alex Massie had two hits each for the Hurricane (1-3 on the year).

Sam Nichols drove in two runs while Massie and Hibbs scored two runs each.

SUMMARY

April 2, 2022

Miami Trace 5, Wilmington 4

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Flint 2-0-0-0 Henson 4-0-0-0 Hibbs 3-2-2-0 Massie 3-2-2-0 Nichols 4-0-1-2 Phillips 2-0-0-0 Platt 2-0-0-0 Stephens 4-0-0-1 Tackett 3-0-2-1 TOTALS 27-4-7-4

2B: Hibbs

SB: Hibbs, Nichols, Tackett

HBP: Phillips

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Nichols^3.1^3^2^0^0^4

Phillips^2.2^3^3^2^3^3