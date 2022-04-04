Posted on by

Astros hit, run, pitch way to 11-8 win


News Journal

Mitchell Bean and Isaiah Curtis | Melony

Mitchell Bean and Isaiah Curtis | Melony


Brody Fisher | Melony Arnold Photo


Denver Day | Melony Arnold Photo


Gavin Denniston slides in to home | Melony Arnold Photo


Isaiah Curtis


Jaden Singleton | Melony Arnold Photo


Nathan Ellis | Melony Arnold Photo


Mitchell Bean and Gavin Denniston | Melony Arnold Photo


LEES CREEK — East Clinton banged out 13 hits Monday and defeated Georgetown 11-8 in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The win puts East Clinton at 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the National Division.

Isaiah Curtis had three hits and drove in three runs at the plate. He also picked up the pitching win, striking out nine in 4.2 innings.

Nathan Ellis went the final 2.1 innings to earn his first save of the year.

Denver Day also had three hits while driving in two teammates and scoring twice.

East Clinton stole 11 bases, with Gavin Denniston leading the way with four. Curtis had three steals.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 11, Georgetown 8

G^4^0^1^0^2^0^1^^8.8.1

EC^4^3^1^0^0^3^x^^11.13.3

(11) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J Singleton 2-2-0-0 Ellis 0-1-0-0 Fisher 3-1-1-0 Curtis 4-1-3-3 Day 4-2-3-2 Huff 3-1-2-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 Bean 4-0-2-3 Denniston 2-1-1-1 Kimmy 3-0-0-0 Rider 1-0-0-0 Beiting 2-2-1-0 TOTALS 30-11-13-9

2B: Beiting, Day

SB: Beiting, Curtis 3, Denniston 4, Ellis, Singleton 2

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Curtis (W)^4.2^8^7^4^2^9

Ellis (S)^2.1^0^1^1^3^1

Mitchell Bean and Isaiah Curtis | Melony
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecBeanCurtis0404mel.jpgMitchell Bean and Isaiah Curtis | Melony

Brody Fisher | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecBFisher0404mel.jpgBrody Fisher | Melony Arnold Photo

Denver Day | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecDDay0404mel.jpgDenver Day | Melony Arnold Photo

Gavin Denniston slides in to home | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecGDenniston0404mel.jpgGavin Denniston slides in to home | Melony Arnold Photo

Isaiah Curtis
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecICurtis0404mel.jpgIsaiah Curtis

Jaden Singleton | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecJSingleton0404mel.jpgJaden Singleton | Melony Arnold Photo

Nathan Ellis | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecNateEllis0404mel.jpgNathan Ellis | Melony Arnold Photo

Mitchell Bean and Gavin Denniston | Melony Arnold Photo
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecPickle0404mel.jpgMitchell Bean and Gavin Denniston | Melony Arnold Photo

News Journal