Astros hit, run, pitch way to 11-8 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton banged out 13 hits Monday and defeated Georgetown 11-8 in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The win puts East Clinton at 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the National Division.

Isaiah Curtis had three hits and drove in three runs at the plate. He also picked up the pitching win, striking out nine in 4.2 innings.

Nathan Ellis went the final 2.1 innings to earn his first save of the year.

Denver Day also had three hits while driving in two teammates and scoring twice.

East Clinton stole 11 bases, with Gavin Denniston leading the way with four. Curtis had three steals.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 11, Georgetown 8

G^4^0^1^0^2^0^1^^8.8.1

EC^4^3^1^0^0^3^x^^11.13.3

(11) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J Singleton 2-2-0-0 Ellis 0-1-0-0 Fisher 3-1-1-0 Curtis 4-1-3-3 Day 4-2-3-2 Huff 3-1-2-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 Bean 4-0-2-3 Denniston 2-1-1-1 Kimmy 3-0-0-0 Rider 1-0-0-0 Beiting 2-2-1-0 TOTALS 30-11-13-9

2B: Beiting, Day

SB: Beiting, Curtis 3, Denniston 4, Ellis, Singleton 2

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Curtis (W)^4.2^8^7^4^2^9

Ellis (S)^2.1^0^1^1^3^1

Mitchell Bean and Isaiah Curtis | Melony https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecBeanCurtis0404mel.jpg Mitchell Bean and Isaiah Curtis | Melony Brody Fisher | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecBFisher0404mel.jpg Brody Fisher | Melony Arnold Photo Denver Day | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecDDay0404mel.jpg Denver Day | Melony Arnold Photo Gavin Denniston slides in to home | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecGDenniston0404mel.jpg Gavin Denniston slides in to home | Melony Arnold Photo Isaiah Curtis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecICurtis0404mel.jpg Isaiah Curtis Jaden Singleton | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecJSingleton0404mel.jpg Jaden Singleton | Melony Arnold Photo Nathan Ellis | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecNateEllis0404mel.jpg Nathan Ellis | Melony Arnold Photo Mitchell Bean and Gavin Denniston | Melony Arnold Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BAS_ecPickle0404mel.jpg Mitchell Bean and Gavin Denniston | Melony Arnold Photo