Astros hit, run, pitch way to 11-8 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton banged out 13 hits Monday and defeated Georgetown 11-8 in SBAAC National Division baseball.
The win puts East Clinton at 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the National Division.
Isaiah Curtis had three hits and drove in three runs at the plate. He also picked up the pitching win, striking out nine in 4.2 innings.
Nathan Ellis went the final 2.1 innings to earn his first save of the year.
Denver Day also had three hits while driving in two teammates and scoring twice.
East Clinton stole 11 bases, with Gavin Denniston leading the way with four. Curtis had three steals.
SUMMARY
April 4, 2022
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 11, Georgetown 8
G^4^0^1^0^2^0^1^^8.8.1
EC^4^3^1^0^0^3^x^^11.13.3
(11) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) J Singleton 2-2-0-0 Ellis 0-1-0-0 Fisher 3-1-1-0 Curtis 4-1-3-3 Day 4-2-3-2 Huff 3-1-2-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 Bean 4-0-2-3 Denniston 2-1-1-1 Kimmy 3-0-0-0 Rider 1-0-0-0 Beiting 2-2-1-0 TOTALS 30-11-13-9
2B: Beiting, Day
SB: Beiting, Curtis 3, Denniston 4, Ellis, Singleton 2
Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
East Clinton
Curtis (W)^4.2^8^7^4^2^9
Ellis (S)^2.1^0^1^1^3^1