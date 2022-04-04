Lions hand Falcons first SBAAC loss 9-8

NEW RICHMOND — Joli Boggs drove in four runs and picked up the pitching win Monday as New Richmond held off Clinton-Massie 9-8 in SBAAC American Division softball.

The loss leaves Massie at 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the division.

The Lions are 2-0 in league play and 3-1 overall.

Clinton-Massie trailed 9-5 going to the top of the seventh and scored three runs but fell one run short.

“Had some opportunities to score some more runs but just couldn’t get the timely hit when needed,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “We also had a couple of plays defensively we would liked to have back that led to some runs. It was good to see the girls battle til the end.”

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 9, Clinton-Massie 8

CM^3^0^0^2^0^0^3^^8.8.3

NR^4^0^1^1^1^2^x^^9.10.4

(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 5-1-2-1 Drake 3-1-3-3 Schneder 2-1-1-0 Doyle 4-0-0-0 Davis 4-0-1-0 Bowman 3-0-0-0 Brightman 2-1-0-0 Crombie 4-1-1-1 O. Ward 3-2-1-0 M Ward 0-0-0-0

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Brightman (L)^6^12^9^na^na^12