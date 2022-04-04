Lions edge Falcons in 11-inning thriller, 3-2

NEW RICHMOND — New Richmond scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 11th inning Monday to beat Clinton-Massie 3-2 in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The loss puts the Falcons at 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the American. The Lions are 2-0 in league play.

Clinton-Massie manager Brian Camp said the loss as a heartbreaker for the Falcons.

Kody Zantene pitched nine sterling innings, allowing just a run in each of the first two innings. He went on to blank the Lions over the final seven innings. He struck out seven and gave up just four hits.

“I can’t say enough about him,” Camp said. “He pitched a whale of a game.”

Leyton Flamm, the New Richmond pitcher, “dominated” the Falcons for five innings before Massie tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth. Gabe McDowell, Kaiden Smith and Tyler Keck hit consecutive singles to get things event. Ethan Johnson started the inning with a double.

SUMMARY

April 4, 2022

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 3, Clinton-Massie 2, 11 innings

(2) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) VanHoose 5-0-1-0 Zantene 6-0-0-0 McDowell 5-1-2-1 Smith 4-0-2-0 Keck 4-0-1-1 Wildermuth 2-0-0-0 Frisch 1-0-1-0 Vance 3-0-0-0 Theetge 4-0-0-0 Johnson 5-1-1-0

2B: McDowell, Smith