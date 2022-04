Wilmington 2nd at Mudd Relays JH meet

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Miami Trace finished first Wednesday in the Brian Mudd Junior High School Relays boys track and field meet at Chick Brown Track on the Clinton-Massie campus.

Wilmington was runnerup with Clinton-Massie third, Blanchester fourth and East Clinton sixth.

Wilmington won the shuttle hurdles, the 4×200, the 4×100 and the shot put.

Clinton-Massie had event winners in the discus and the long jump.

“Overall I was pleased with my team’s efforts,” CM coach Jim Wagner said. “I was pleased with our competitiveness and determination.”

The discus team was made up of Dakin Johnson, JR Evans and Ben Simpson while the long jump trio was Shane Wilson, Bret Gray and Hunter Wilson.

Blanchester’s best finish was the second place 4×200 relay. East Clinton’s best finish the fifth place 4×800 relay and the distance medley.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2022

Brian Mudd Junior High School Relays

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Miami Trace 102 Wilmington 82 Clinton-Massie 64 Blanchester 38 Carlisle 38 East Clinton 7

4×800 RELAY: Miami Trace 11:03.3 Wilmington 11:13.1 Carlisle 11:29.9 Blanchester 11:36.6 East Clinton 11:51.1

SHUTTLE HURDLES: Wilmington 1:16.2 Miami Trace 1:20.8

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington 1:45.3 Blanchester 1:52.9 Miami Trace 2:03.9

SPRINT MEDLEY: Miami Trace 1:54.6 Wilmington 1:56.9 Clinton-Massie (Zander Mills, Kaiden Smith, Elijah Allen, Bryson Geyer) 2:10.8 Blanchester 2:18.4 Carlisle 2:28.1

DISTANCE RELAY: Miami Trace 10:31.7 Wilmington 10:51.7 Clinton-Massie (Mack Hensley, Chase Mallat, John Snell, Bret Gray) 11:29.4 Blanchester 11:41.4 East Clinton 12:31.7 Carlisle 12:58.5

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington 50.4 Miami Trace 50.8 Clinton-Massie (Zander Mills, Dakin Johnson, Finn Denehy, Shane Wilson) 54.8 Blanchester 55.3 Carlisle 71.2

4×400 RELAY: Miami Trace 4:06.1 Wilmington 4:06.8 Carlisle 4:35.3 Clinton-Massie (Chase Mallot, Bryson Geyer, Jace Fallis, Bret Gray) 4:45.4 Blanchester 5:15.5

SHOT PUT: Wilmington 68-8.25 Clinton-Massie (Dakin Johnson, JR Evans, Finn Denehy) 67-1 Miami Trace 66-10.75 Carlisle 58-5.75 Blanchester 56-5 East Clinton 49.11-25

DISCUS: Clinton-Massie (Dakin Johnson, JR Evans, Ben Simpson) 185-4.5 Carlisle 182-4 Miami Trace 163-7 Wilmington 147-9 Blanchester 136-5.5 East Clinton 85-5

LONG JUMP: Clinton-Massie (Shane Wilson, Bret Gray, Hunter Wilson) 32-10 Wilmington 32-6 Miami Trace 29-6 Blanchester 28-8 Carlisle 28-7 East Clinton 22-4

HIGH JUMP: Miami Trace 10-2 Carlisle 9-6 Clinton-Massie (Chase Mallat, Bryson Geyer) 9-4 Blanchester 5-0

POLE VAULT: Miami Trace 16-6 Clinton-Massie (Zander Mills, Danny Mefford, John Snell) 13-6