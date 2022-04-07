Mya leaving Seton Hall, enters NCAA transfer portal

After three years at Seton Hall University, Mya Jackson has decided to transfer.

Jackson announced Wednesday she was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Since posting her desire to leave the New Jersey-based institution, Jackson has been in contact with several other schools. She said she’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

“I want to be as thorough as possible but some scholarships available now may not be there when you decide,” Jackson said in a telephone interview with the News Journal Thursday morning. “I’m trying to do this as quick as possible. I want to have it done before the summer comes. But I want to get it right. I don’t want to transfer again.”

Jackson said any basketball coach in the country can now contact her. While the process will be similar to being recruited out of high school, things go at a much quicker pace, she said.

As an experienced player, Jackson is more sought after. Coaches have requested visits this weekend and next weekend.

Jackson averaged 9 points a game this season for the Pirates, down from 10.6 last season and 10 her freshman year. She also averaged 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1 steal per game. Seton Hall was the runnerup to South Dakota State in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament last month.

Jackson was named to the Big East Conference all-academic team as a freshman and sophomore. As a sophomore, she was a member of the Seton Hall Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

At Wilmington, Jackson was a four-year team captain, a first team all-conference player four times and a two-time second team All-Ohio selection. She holds the WHS and Clinton County all-time girls basketball career scoring record with 2,033 points. She averaged 25.3 points per game her senior season. Jackson was named the MVP of the Ohio vs. Kentucky all-star game.

The daughter of Kim and Will Isaac, Jackson has two younger brothers, Isaiah and Maxwell.

Jackson said her reason for leaving Seton Hall was about her personal happiness.

“I felt it was time for me to make a change for my happiness, the sheer mental side of things,” she said. “It’s important when you play the game to have that fun, have that mental stability.

“Some of it did have to do with on the court. A lot of it didn’t have to do with stuff on the court. It was a mixture. You have to have the right support system around you. I don’t think it was the pressures of being a Div. I athlete. It’s definitely tough, don’t get me wrong. It’s hard to cope with that. It was just time to go.”

The 5-7 guard said her parents were part of the transfer decision but ultimately the decision was her own.

“I’ve learned a lot from my experience here,” she said of Seton Hall. “I’ve grown as a leader, grown as a person, grown as a communicator. There are positives that have come out of it. I’m more outspoken and more confidence in who I am as a person.”

Jackson said based on her academic credentials at Seton Hall she is one semester shy of graduating with her degree in sports management. When she decides on another school, right now Division I teams only, she’ll finish her degree coursework and then focus on her graduate school options.

After three years at Seton Hall, WHS grad Mya Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_BKC_mya2a.jpg After three years at Seton Hall, WHS grad Mya Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Courtesy Photo | Seton Hall University Athletic Department

By Mark Huber [email protected]

