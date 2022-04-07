Elks edge Hurricane in WHS tennis home opener

WILMINGTON — Centerville edged Wilmington 3-2 Thursday in a non-league tennis match in the Hurricane squad’s home opener.

The duo of Ian Dalton and Josh Holmes won a three-setter at first doubles, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

“Josh and Ian did a good job of getting things back on track after a blistering comeback in the second set from Centerville,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “It took a few match points but they finally got it done on the fourth try.”

Alex Lazic also was a winner at first singles, recording a 6-2, 7-5 victory.

“Alex looked comfortable on the court and even though he got a little tight on his first chance to serve for the match, he also steadied himself and served it out.”

Wilmington is 2-4 on the year and will host a doubles tournament 9 a.m. Saturday on the WHS courts.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Centerville 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Alex Lazic defeated R Sitov 6-2, 7-5

2-Trey Reed was def by D Rowland 3-6, 4-6

3-Asher Fudge was def by M Kachane 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes defeated Bemis, Liu 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

2-Javier Becerril, Steven Collins were def by Krause, Shankar 2-6, 1-6