WC bats remain hot, blast Berea 15-4

BEREA, Ky. – The Wilmington College baseball team’s bats stayed hot as the Fightin’ Quakers plated double-digit runs for the third straight game in a 15-4 non-conference win in seven innings at Berea College Thursday.

Down 3-0, Wilmington began its offensive onslaught in the second, as Dominic Depa tripled in Jared Lammert. Aaron Burns and Tyler Shaneyfelt followed with RBI doubles then Jesse Reliford singled in the go-ahead run. Caleb Scot made it 5-3 with a sacrifice fly.

A Noah Martin double scored Depa in the third and after a scoreless fourth inning from both sides, Burns hit his fifth homer of the year with Depa on base. Wilmington put the game away with a seven-run sixth inning.

Austin Christman won his second game of the year for Wilmington, allowing four earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts in five innings. GlenAllen Anderson allowed a hit over the final two innings.

Nine of the Quakers’ hits were of the extra-base variety with four Quakers – Shaneyfelt, Reliford, Lammert and Burns – all recording a stolen base. Depa finished 3-of-4 with two RBI and four runs scored while Martin also turned in a three-hit contest.

Wilmington (12-11) heads to No. 1 Marietta College for an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) doubleheader Sunday.