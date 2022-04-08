Spartans rally for 6-5 win over Falcons

WAYNESVILLE — With a three-run bottom of the seventh inning, Waynesville rallied to defeat Clinton-Massie 6-5 Thursday in a non-league softball game at WHS.

“We are learning every game and continue to battle, we just need to focus on making in-game adjustments that will help us finish games,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said.

Kayla Drake had three hits for Massie, including a first inning homerun. Ashley Doyle drove in three runs.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2022

@Waynesville High School

Waynesville 6 Clinton-Massie 5

CM^1^0^3^0^0^0^0^^5

W^1^0^1^0^1^0^3^^6

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-1-1-0 Drake 4-2-3-1 Schneder 4-1-1-1 Doyle 4-0-1-3 Davis 3-0-0-0 Bowman 2-0-0-0 Brightman 2-0-0-0 Crombie 3-0-1-0 Green 2-0-0-0 M. Ward 1-0-0-0 O. Ward 0-0-0-0

(6) WAYNESVILLE (ab-r-h) Kieger 4-1-1 Hallows 4-3-2 Bailey 2-2-2 Turek 3-0-1 Almeter 3-0-1 Lukens 3-0-0 McKechan 3-0-0 Eckley 3-0-1 Handyman 3-0-0 Butcher 0-0-0

2B: CM-Drake, Doyle

HR: CM-Drake; W-Bailey

SB: CM-Doyle 2

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Brightman (L)^6^8^6^5^2^4