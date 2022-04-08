CNE, rain bests Astro tennis 5-0

LEES CREEK — On a cool, rainy day, East Clinton lost to Clermont Northeastern Friday 5-0 in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The loss puts the Astros at 0-3 in conference play and 0-4 overall.

Cody Chaney had a solid match at second singles before falling 3-6, 4-6.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Clermont NE 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Grant Stonewall was def by Tiger Moore 3-6, 0-6

2-Cody Chaney was def by Luke Ortega 3-6, 4-6

3-Braxton Harrison was def by Cooper Wooley 1-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Gretchen Boggs, Bo Frye were def by Landon Bacon, Hunter Burdine 0-6, 0-6

2-East Clinton forfeits