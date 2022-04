NEW RICHMOND — First-place New Richmond defeated Wilmington 18-4 Friday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The Hurricane is winless at 0-4 overall, 0-3 in American Division play.

The Lions go to 3-0 in league play. Emily Carey, Ashley Lykins and Elizabeth Willis all drove in three runs for New Richmond, who had 17 hits on the day.

Batavia defeated Western Brown on Friday and both teams are now 2-1 in the conference.