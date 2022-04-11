WHS lacrosse drops OT match at Madeira 6-5

MADEIRA — With a late goal, Madeira defeated Wilmington 6-5 in overtime Saturday at Madeira Stadium.

“We had several opportunities to put Madeira away, but we simply could not finish our shots,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “The Madeira goalie made some outstanding saves, but we missed passes or the goal too many times to be victorious.”

Eric Maus tallied two goals for Wilmington while Nino Gonzalez, Austin Pagett and Cameron McEvoy had one goal each.

Wilmington, 2-4 on the year, will play Northmont 6 p.m. Tuesday.