Blan MS girls 3rd, boys 4th at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Blanchester’s girls were third and the boys fourth Monday at the Georgetown Middle School Invitational track and field meet.
The girls had several first-place finishers.
The 4×400 relay of Paityn Conley, Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler and Destinyi Gustin ran 5:13.42.
The 4×800 relay of Jocelyn Lansing, Destinyi Gustin, Alison Trovillo and Emma Hartmann ran 12:23.62.
Trovillo won the 400-meter dash in 78.08 while Hartmann cleared 4-6 to win the high jump. Lilly Bates won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.61.
For the boys, Casey Gilbert went 5-4 to win the high jump competition.
SUMMARY
April 11, 2022
Georgetown MS Invitational
@Georgetown High School
Girls Results
TEAM SCORES: Goshen Red 138.5 Eastern 89.33 Blanchester 78 Mt Orab 64.5 Hamersville 52 North Adams 44 Clermont NE 37 New Richmond 24 Bethel-Tate 21 Ripley 20 Georgetown 19.66 Goshen Gray 13 Peebles 10 Manchester 5 Felicity 2
4×800 RELAY: 1, Blanchester (Jocelyn Lansing, Destinyi Gustin, Alison Trovillo, Emma Hartmann) 12:23.62
100 HURDLES: 1, Lilly Bates 19.61; 6, Lily Rice 20.52
4×200 RELAY: 7, Blanchester (Josie Freudiger, Kylah Collins, Lily Rice, Destinyi Gustin) 2:28.85
1600 RUN: 8, Cheryl Howe 8:05.59
4×100 RELAY: 3, Blanchester (Emma Hartmann, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Kendall Koch, Jocelyn Lansing) 61.58
400 DASH: 1, Alison Trovillo 1:18.08
200 HURDLES: 5, Caroline Myers 38.57
800 RUN: 5, Jocelyn Lansing 3:07.08
4×400 RELAY: 1, Blanchester (Paityn Conley, Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Destinyi Gustin) 5:13.42
DISCUS: 7, Lily Roy 57-1
HIGH JUMP: 1, Emma Hartman 4-6; 3, Alison Troviloo 4-2
Boys Results
TEAM SCORES: Goshen Red 116.5 North Adams 78 Mt Orab 71 Blanchester 61 Clermont NE 48 Eastern 44 Peebles 40 Whiteoak 36 Hamersville 31 Bethel-Tate 22 Miami Valley Christian 15 Manchester 12 Georgetown 12 Ripley 11.5 New Richmond 11 Goshen Gray 9
4×800 RELAY: 6, Blanchester (Brayden Behymer, Hayden Coyle, Eddie Schaub, Carson Wyss)
110 HURDLES: 2, Ian Hopkins 19.53; 6, Trevor Whitaker 20.68
4×200 RELAY: 5, Blanchester (Brayden Behymer, Ayden Basham, Lyric Dunham, Conley Pembleton)
4×100 RELAY: 2, Blanchester (Lyric Dunham, Ayden Basham, Steven Lester, Trevor Whitaker) 56.14
400 DASH: 3, Casey Gilbert 63.46
200 HURDLES: 7, Steven Lester 33.18
200 DASH: 6, Cohen Neff 28.51; 7, Ian Hopkins 28.51
4×400 RELAY: 3, Blanchester (Brayden Behymer, Hayden Coyle, Eddie Schaub, Trevor Whitaker) 5:10.38
HIGH JUMP: 1, Casey Gilbert 5-4; 3, Cohen Neff 5-2