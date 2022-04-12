Posted on by

Blan MS girls 3rd, boys 4th at Georgetown


GEORGETOWN — Blanchester’s girls were third and the boys fourth Monday at the Georgetown Middle School Invitational track and field meet.

The girls had several first-place finishers.

The 4×400 relay of Paityn Conley, Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler and Destinyi Gustin ran 5:13.42.

The 4×800 relay of Jocelyn Lansing, Destinyi Gustin, Alison Trovillo and Emma Hartmann ran 12:23.62.

Trovillo won the 400-meter dash in 78.08 while Hartmann cleared 4-6 to win the high jump. Lilly Bates won the 100-meter hurdles in 19.61.

For the boys, Casey Gilbert went 5-4 to win the high jump competition.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2022

Georgetown MS Invitational

@Georgetown High School

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Goshen Red 138.5 Eastern 89.33 Blanchester 78 Mt Orab 64.5 Hamersville 52 North Adams 44 Clermont NE 37 New Richmond 24 Bethel-Tate 21 Ripley 20 Georgetown 19.66 Goshen Gray 13 Peebles 10 Manchester 5 Felicity 2

4×800 RELAY: 1, Blanchester (Jocelyn Lansing, Destinyi Gustin, Alison Trovillo, Emma Hartmann) 12:23.62

100 HURDLES: 1, Lilly Bates 19.61; 6, Lily Rice 20.52

4×200 RELAY: 7, Blanchester (Josie Freudiger, Kylah Collins, Lily Rice, Destinyi Gustin) 2:28.85

1600 RUN: 8, Cheryl Howe 8:05.59

4×100 RELAY: 3, Blanchester (Emma Hartmann, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Kendall Koch, Jocelyn Lansing) 61.58

400 DASH: 1, Alison Trovillo 1:18.08

200 HURDLES: 5, Caroline Myers 38.57

800 RUN: 5, Jocelyn Lansing 3:07.08

4×400 RELAY: 1, Blanchester (Paityn Conley, Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Destinyi Gustin) 5:13.42

DISCUS: 7, Lily Roy 57-1

HIGH JUMP: 1, Emma Hartman 4-6; 3, Alison Troviloo 4-2

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Goshen Red 116.5 North Adams 78 Mt Orab 71 Blanchester 61 Clermont NE 48 Eastern 44 Peebles 40 Whiteoak 36 Hamersville 31 Bethel-Tate 22 Miami Valley Christian 15 Manchester 12 Georgetown 12 Ripley 11.5 New Richmond 11 Goshen Gray 9

4×800 RELAY: 6, Blanchester (Brayden Behymer, Hayden Coyle, Eddie Schaub, Carson Wyss)

110 HURDLES: 2, Ian Hopkins 19.53; 6, Trevor Whitaker 20.68

4×200 RELAY: 5, Blanchester (Brayden Behymer, Ayden Basham, Lyric Dunham, Conley Pembleton)

4×100 RELAY: 2, Blanchester (Lyric Dunham, Ayden Basham, Steven Lester, Trevor Whitaker) 56.14

400 DASH: 3, Casey Gilbert 63.46

200 HURDLES: 7, Steven Lester 33.18

200 DASH: 6, Cohen Neff 28.51; 7, Ian Hopkins 28.51

4×400 RELAY: 3, Blanchester (Brayden Behymer, Hayden Coyle, Eddie Schaub, Trevor Whitaker) 5:10.38

HIGH JUMP: 1, Casey Gilbert 5-4; 3, Cohen Neff 5-2

