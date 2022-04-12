Massie meets Blan at Dayton Dragons park Saturday

Clinton-Massie and Blanchester will face-off on the diamond Saturday afternoon at Day Air Park, home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team.

Athletic director Bennie Carroll said Clinton-Massie fans can purchase tickets on-line at:

https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/promotional-page?filterType=Mjk=

Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger said Wildcat fans can purchase tickets on-line at:

https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/promotional-page?filterType=MTU1

First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.