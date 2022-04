ALLIANCE — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by the Mount Union Purple Raiders 26-1 at Townsend Field.

Garrett Murrell scored in the fourth quarter to break the shutout, it was Murrell’s seventh goal of the season.

Mount Union won 23 of the 31 faceoffs and outshot the Quakers 55-13.

Wilmington will travel to Marietta College for a match 5 p.m. Friday.

