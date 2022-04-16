Mount Union sweeps WC softball in OAC twinbill

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team lost a pair of Ohio Athletic Conference games at the University of Mount Union Friday. The Purple Raiders won game one 4-1 and took the nightcap 14-4 in five innings.

In game one, Izzy Rothrock fell to 2-7 on the season as the freshman pitched five innings and surrendered four earned runs on six hits with a strikeout. Madi Jursish pitched the sixth for WC with a strikeout.

Lizz Hadley finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Wilmington while Lindsey Carter had a hit and stole a base.

In game two, Wilmington starter Alexis Stringfellow pitched one inning while Carter took the loss in relief, allowing four earned runs on four hits in one inning pitched. Jursich, Hannah Hall and Taylor Evans also pitched out of the Quakers’ bullpen.

Carter was the lone Quaker to have a multi-hit game.

Wilmington (11-11, 5-7 OAC) will host Otterbein University 3 p.m. Tuesday.