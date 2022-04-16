Purple Raiders make Quakers blue with DH sweep

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The University of Mount Union took two Ohio Athletic Conference games from the Wilmington College baseball team, winning game one 5-3 in 11 innings and taking the nightcap 11-4 Friday afternoon.

In game one, the Fightin’ Quakers used some timely hitting to score a pair of runs early. In the bottom of the first, Caleb Scott doubled to left field scoring Jared Lammert while Zach Christensen singled home Dominic Depa in the second. Both hits game with two outs, and the hosts led 2-0 after two complete.

WC start Aaron Boster retired the first 11 Purple Raiders and allowed just two base runners through seven innings. The Quakers added a run in the fifth on an infield single from Evan Kelsey that scored Christensen.

The Purple Raiders got to Boster in the eighth to make it 3-2. In the top of the ninth, Boster was one out away from earning a complete-game win in 90 minutes, but Eric Schilling, the Mount Union cleanup hitter, doubled home the game-tying run with a drive to center field.

Boster departed after a walk in the 10th and Mount Union would plate two in the 11th on a single and two doubles. Trailing for the first time in the game, Wilmington loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 11th, but a foul-out, strikeout and flyout to center field ended the game.

Boster went nine-plus innings, scattering five hits with seven strikeouts and three earned runs. Clinton-Massie grad Luke Chappie lost his second game of the season, allowing two earned runs on three hits in two innings.

Offensively, Lammert, Depa and Christensen had two hits each with Aaron Burns and Scott joining Christensen in hitting doubles.

In the nightcap, Caleb Scott turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead with a no-doubt home run to left field in the bottom half of the first. But WC committed five errors in the first three innings and trailed 4-3. Evan Kelsey later added an RBI double

Tyler Shaneyfelt allowed two earned runs (seven total) in 3.2 innings to take the loss. Kaleb Stines pitched 3.2 innings in relief with one earned run allowed while Nathan Oliger, in his first collegiate appearance, didn’t allow a hit with one walk in the ninth inning. Shaneyfelt and Scott both had two hits for WC.

Wilmington (11-13, 1-7 OAC) will host Capital University 1 p.m. Monday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.