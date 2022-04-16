Rhoads, triple play key WHS softball win

GOSHEN — Jena Rhoads had a big day at the plate and the Wilmington defense turned a triple play Friday in a 10-2 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division softball.

The triple play came in the third inning on a bases loaded pop out to pitcher Toria Willis who doubled the runner off first. The runner on second was then tagged out by the WHS centerfielder.

Rhoads had a double, triple and homerun, driving in four runs and scoring four more. Nevaeh Blackburn burned the Warriors with three hits and two runs batted in.

Willis went the distance on the mound, allowing just one earned run.

SUMMARY

April 15, 2022

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 10, Goshen 2

W^1^3^2^2^0^2^^10

G^0^0^0^2^0^0^0^^2

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Rhoads 3-4-3-2 Willis 3-0-0-1 Sander 1-0-0-0 Blackburn 3-1-3-0 Oglesby 1-0-1-2 Hisco 4-1-1-0 Murdock 3-0-1-0 Applegate 3-0-0-1 Wheeler 2-1-1-0 Burris 1-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0 Riley 1-2-1-0 Zurface 0-1-0-1

(2) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Vanden Eyden 4-0-1-0 Bailey 4-1-0-1 McClanahan 3-1-1-0 Riddle 3-0-1-1 Bailey 3-0-1-0 Makstaller 3-0-1-1 Campbell 3-0-2-0 Garrris 2-0-2-0 Graves 3-0-0-0

2B: W-Rhoads, Blackburn

3B: W-Rhoads

HR: W-Rhoads

HBP: W-Zurface

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Willis (W)^7^9^2^1^2^1

Goshen

Parks (L)^6^11^10^9^2^7