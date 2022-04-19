Cane, Cats go 1-2 in Western Brown JH invitational

MT. ORAB — Wilmington won both and Blanchester finished second in both boys and girls meets at the Western Brown Invitational middle school track and field meet.

Wilmington had 166 points in the boys meet while Blanchester had 89 points.

Wilmington had wins by the 4×800-meter relay team, Elijah Stewart in the long jump, the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, the 4×200 relay, the 4×100 relay, Aiden Howard in the 400-meter dash, Stephen Rickman III in the 200-meter hurdles and the high jump, the 4×400 relay, Keith Jesse in the shot put and discus.

Blanchester had one winner, Ian Hopkins in the 110-meter hurdles.

In the girls meet, Wilmington won over Blanchester 105 to 88.

Wilmington first-place finishers were Miya Nance in the 100 hurdles, Alexa Benitez in the 1,600 meter run, Kennedy Goings in the 400-meter dash, the 4×200 relay and the 4×100 relay.

Blanchester’s quartet of Jocelyn Lansing, Destinyi Gustin, Alison Trovillo and Emma Hartman won the 4×800-meter relay. Haven Reeves won the 100-meter dash.

April 18, 2022

@Kibler Stadium

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 166 Blanchester 89 North Adams 786 Mt Orab 64 Hamersville 48 West Clermont 45.5 Clermont Northeastern 36 Ripley 32.5 Miami Valley Christian 26 Eastern Sardinia 21

4×800 RELAY: Wilmington (1) 11:06.18

110 HURDLES: BLA-Ian Hopkins (1) 18.99; WIL-Stephen Rickman III (2) 19.32; BLA-Trevor Whitaker (6) 21.37

100 DASH: WIL-Elijah Stewart (1) 12.79; BLA-Casey Gilbert (2) 13.02; WIL-Phayden Mawyer (3) 13.07; Ian Hopkins (5) 14.35

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington (1) 1:53.83; Blanchester (2) 1:59.06

1600 RUN: WIL-Max McCoy (5) 56:53.34; WIL-Noah Estep (7) 6:09.6

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (1) 54.1; Blanchester (2) 54.73

400 DASH: WIL-Aiden Howard (1) 62.62; WIL-Jacob Vance (8) 74.71

200 HURDLES: WIL-Stephen Rickman III (1) 30.24; BLA-Ian Hopkins (3) 32.24; BLA-Cohen Neff (4) 33.04

800 RUN: WIL-Kirk Alexander (5) 2:49.68; BLA-Brayden Behymer (6) 2:51.96

200 DASH: WIL-Elijah Stewart (1) 25.93; BLA-Conley Pembleton (4) 29.53; WIL-Maxwell McDermott (8) 31.32

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington (1) 4:24.4; Blanchester (4) 4:52.62

SHOT PUT: WIL-Keith Jesse (1) 38-7; WIL-Marcus Wheeler Jr (3) 30-4.5; BLA-Kane Scott (7) 26-5

DISCUS: WIL-Keith Jesse (1) 96-7; WIL-Ioan Cioaca Jr (2) 87-3; BLA-Randy Eckman (4) 74-10

LONG JUMP: WIL-Elijah Stewart (1) 15-10.5; WIL-Phayden Mawyer (3) 15-3; BLA-Trevor Whitaker (6) 13-5

HIGH JUMP: WIL-Stephen Rickman III (1) 5-0; BLA-Casey Gilbert (2) 5-0; BLA-Cohen Neff (3) 5-0

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 105 Blanchester 88 West Clermont 79.5 Mt Orab 75 Hamersville 72 Eastern-Sardinia 65 Clermont Northeastern 47.5 North Adams 30 Ripley 24 Mt Orab B 2

4×800 RELAY: Blanchester (1) (Jocelyn Lansing/Destinyi Gustin/Alison Trovillo/Emma Hartmann) 12:27.38

100 HURDLES: WIL-Miya Nance (1) 19.69; BLA-Lilly Bates (2) 19.85; WIL-Taylor Killen (5) 20.35

100 DASH: BLA-Haven Reeves (1) 13.78; WIL-Kennedy Goings (2) 14.42; WIL-Aunestie Hudson (5) 14.94

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington (1) 2:03.53; Blanchester (6) (Emma Williams/Marissa Stein/Kaytlyn Throckmorton/Hailee Harris) 2:19.93

1600 RUN: WIL-Alexa Benitez (1) 6:43.26; BLA-Paityn Conley (2) 7:02.17; WIL-Mia Hollingsworth (4) 7:08.96

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (1) 59.38; Blanchester (2) (Destinyi Gustin/Jocelyn Lansing/Mackenzie Blankenbeckler/Haven Reeves) 60.35

400 DASH: WIL-Kennedy Goings (1) 1:10.6; WIL-Ashlynn Littrell (2) 1:14.84; BLA-Alison Trovillo (6) 1:18.45

200 HURDLES: BLA-Caroline Meyers (2) 37.39; WIL-Ashlynn Littrell (6) 39.4

800 RUN: WIL-Alexa Benitez (3) 3:03.18; BLA-Jocelyn Lansing (5) 3:08.7; BLA-Destinyi Gustin (6) 3:09.7

200 DASH: WIL-Aunestic Hudson (3) 31.49; WIL-Samarra Crawford (7) 32.36

4×400 RELAY: Blanchester (2) (Emma Hartmann/Mackenzie Blankenbeckler/Kaytlyn Throckmorton/Haven Reeves) 5:12.92; Wilmington (3) 5:34.1

SHOT PUT: BLA-Lily Roy (5) 23-4

DISCUS: BLA-Myla Skates (7) 50-6

LONG JUMP: WIL-Alexa Rich (6) 10-9

HIGH JUMP: BLA-Emma Hartmann (2) 4-2