Falcons maintain slim lead over Lions

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie remained unbeaten in league play Thursday with a 4-1 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division tennis on the CMHS courts.

The Falcons (7-2, 5-0) are a half game ahead of New Richmond in the league standings. The Lions are 4-0 after a 4-1 win over Wilmington Thursday.

Clinton-Massie and New Richmond are scheduled to play at CMHS Monday and at New Richmond Wednesday.

“Our guys played very determined on all courts,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Connor Stulz and Braydon Green beat the same first doubles team that beat them twice last year. They were fired up to play them.”

Stulz and Green were 6-3, 6-2 winners over Kyler Myer and Mason Weisbrodt.

SUMMARY

April 21, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Batavia 1

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Ty Shepherd 6-1, 6-1

2-Garrett Karns def Josh Berger 6-0, 6-2

3-Jack Anderson was def by Cam Kendrick 2-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Braydon Green def Kyler Myer, Mason Weisbrodt 6-3, 6-2

2-Avden Faucett, Shayne Hendricks def Luke Thompson, Braydon Webber 6-0, 6-2