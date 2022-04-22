Brooks picks up lone win as WHS faces tough field

MIAMISBURG — Brett Brooks picked up the lone win for Wilmington Thursday at the Bergdoll Fraley Invitational track and field meet.

Brooks had a toss of 154-5 in the discus, topping the field in which teammate Zeth Cowin was the runnerup with a throw of 145-8.

The field was a tough one and the WHS boys finished sixth while the girls placed 12th.

Brooks also was runnerup in the shot put while Blaize Johnson ran second in the 400-meter dash.

On the girls side, Kaitlynn Hickey was second in the shot put and eighth in the discus.

SUMMARY

April 21, 2022

Bergdoll Fraley Invitational

@Miamisburg High School

Boys Results

(NOTE: Results are event winner and Wilmington competitors)

TEAM SCORES: Miamisburg 104.5 Fairmont 92 Springfield 87 Lebanon 70 Northmont 67 Wilmington 55 Springboro 50.5 St Xavier 33 West Carrollton 30.5 Middletown 30 Chaminade Julienne 20 Franklin 19.5 Miamisburg B 4

4×800 RELAY: (1) Fairmont 8:31.09; (7) Wilmington 10:24.2

110 HURDLES: (1) Jonathon Richardson (Sfld) 14.43; (13) Blaize Johnson 17.26

100 DASH: (1) Baylor Stickel (Mia) 11.22; (16) Malik Scott 11.66; (24) Nathaniel Bozarth 12.11

4×200 RELAY: (1) Springfield 1:29.02; (8) Wilmington 1:35.23

1600 RUN: (1) Seth Elking (Mia) 4:19.29; (4) Trevor Billingsley 4:25.98

4×100 RELAY: (1) Springfield 43.34; (7) Wilmington 45.92

400 DASH: (1) Charles Brown (Sfld) 50.07; (2) Blaize Johnson 51.58

300 HURDLES: (1) Jordan Cortner (Nrth) 39.63; (22) Connor Walters 49.78

800 RUN: (1) Seth Elking (Mia) 1:55.86; (23) Zane Smith 2:23.59

200 DASH: (1) Austin Miller (Leb) 22.67; (5) Malik Scott 23.37; (13) Blaize Johnson 23.98

3200 RUN: (1) Innocent Ntwali (Mia) 9:41.43; (13) Henry Hildebrandt 10:26.62; (19) Dylan Littrell 12:20.59

4×400 RELAY: (1) Miamisburg 3:32.46; (5) Wilmington 3:42.19

SHOT PUT: (1) Jay McKinster (Sfld) 48-5; (2) Brett Brooks 47-5; (6) Zeth Cowin 43-7.5

DISCUS: (1) Brett Brooks 154-5; (2) Zeth Cowin 145-8

LONG JUMP: (1) Austin Miller (Leb) 21-2.75; (9) Adrien Cody 19-9; (25) Aiden Matheney 14-5.75

HIGH JUMP: (1) Sopuluchi Poe (Frmt) 6-2; (10) Zane Smith 5-6; (11) Nathaniel Bozarth 5-6

POLE VAULT: (1) Drew William (StX) 13-0

–

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Miamisburg 119 Springboro 96 Lebanon 75.83 Springfield 65 Northmont 63.5 Chaminade Julienne 59 Fairmont 49.33 Stivers 44 West Carrollton 21.83 Franklin 18 Middletown 18 Wilmington 17.5 Seven Hills 10 Miamisburg B 3

4×800 RELAY: (1) Springboro 10:22.94

100 HURDLES: (1) Mackenzie Hartman (7H) 14.15; (15) Kenzie Voges-Pertuset 20.3

100 DASH: (1) Jadyn Haywood (CJ) 12.17; (17) Chloe Sutton 13.94; (21) Destyne Turner 14.26

4×200 RELAY: (1) Northmont 1:46.01; (10) Wilmington 1:58.23

1600 RUN: (1) Cara Mooney (Sbo) 5:11.33; (14) Ava Hester 6:32.71

4×100 RELAY: (1) Chaminade-Julienne 50.28 (11) Wilmington 55.14

400 DASH: (1) Tymeerah DeArmond (Sfld) 60.47; (14) Sydney McCord 67.46 (19) Vicky Missel 68.9

300 HURDLES: (1) Lanisia Wilson (Mia) 47.7; (15) Kenzie Voges-Pertuset 59.06

800 RUN: (1) Cara Mooney (Sbo) 2:22.93; (14) Lexi McKee-Cole 2:51.04; (15) Ava Hester 2:52.01

200 DASH: (1) Jadyn Haywood (CJ) 25.31; (20) Makiya Sherman 30.21

3200 RUN: (1) Abby Drosdak (Nrth) 11:16.95; (7) Madilyn Brausch 12:34.33; (9) Kennedy Moore 13:05.55

4×400 RELAY: (1) Northmont 4:15.21; (12) Wilmington 4:58.19

SHOT PUT: (1) Lauren Tate (Sfld) 36-1.5; (2) Kaitlynn Hickey 35-11; (6) KeAsia Robinson 30-4.5

DISCUS: (1) Mckenzie Johnson (Mia) 123-4; (8) Kaitlynn Hickey 86-1; (15) Alice Clair 70-10

LONG JUMP: (1) Adyson Burnham (Sbo) 15-9; (22) Vicky Missel 12-3.75

HIGH JUMP: (1) Cloey Hill (Mia) 4-9; (5) Madison Schuster 4-6

POLE VAULT: (1) Kaylee Clark (Mia) 10-0; (19) Bryn Tippett 6-0