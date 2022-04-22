Wildcats end Rockets scoreless streak, win 4-1

BLANCHESTER — After being outscored 30-11 in its first three games, Blanchester has won seven straight, including Friday’s 4-1 win over Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field.

“Very nice win against another great (pitching) arm,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We figured out a way to beat him (Kris Jenkins) twice this year. That doesn’t happen very often.”

The Wildcats are 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the division. The Rockets are 4-3 in league play.

“I’ve very happy with how we played,” said Lawson. “Sometimes with multiple days off we aren’t sure what we are going to get. Zach West made some great plays at short backing (pitcher Adam) Frump. We were able to outplay them at every facet of the game. Pitching, hitting, defense, and base running. In my opinion, this was our best win of the year.”

CNE pitching had not allowed a run in its last four games, dating back to April 14. They outscored their opponents 43-0 in that four-game stretch. Blanchester had just four hits and struck out 13 times but pulled out the win with timely hits and strong pitching.

“Frump put the team on his back,” Lawson said of his starting pitcher. “This might have been the best pitching performance of his career. He worked from in front, had command of multiple pitches, and kept CNE off the barrel.”

Reagan Burch had two hits and scored twice for the Wildcats. James Wymer drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 22, 2022

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 4, Clermont NE 1

C^0^0^0^0^1^0^0^^1.5.0

B^1^0^3^0^0^0^x^^4.4.1

(1) CLERMONT NE (ab-r-h-rbi) Jenkins 3-0-1-0 Creager 3-0-1-1 A. Yeager 3-0-1-0 C. Yeager 3-0-0-0 Wilson 3-0-0-0 Rose 2-1-2-0 Woolery 3-0-0-0 Becker 2-0-0-0 Corey 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-1-5-1

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-2-2-0 Dick 1-1-1-0 James Wymer 2-0-1-2 West 3-0-0-0 Roush 3-0-0-0 Miller 2-0-0-0 Sipple 3-0-0-0 Frump 2-0-0-0 Jansen Wymer 1-1-0-0 TOTALS 20-4-4-2

2B: C-Creager, A Yeager, Rose; B-Burch, James Wymer

SAC: C-Rose; B-Dick

HBP: B-Miller

SB: C-Rose; B-Burch

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

CLERMONT NE

Jenkins (L)^5^4^4^3^3^10

Wilson^1^0^0^0^0^3

BLANCHESTER

Frump (W)^6.2^5^1^1^5^9

West (S)^0.1^0^0^0^0^0