Falcons, Astros go 2-3 twice at Spartan Invitational

WAYNESVILLE — The top three finishers in each meet were the same Friday night at the Spartan Invitational here at WHS.

Waynesville won both the boys and girls competitions with Clinton-Massie second in both and East Clinton third in both.

The Waynesville girls team dominated its meet. Massie was a distant second, and three points ahead of third-place East Clinton.

“I was pleased with the whole team,” CM boys coach Scott Rolf said. “We finally had a good weather track night.”

Both county schools had one event winner. The Falcons first was by Mackenzie Peters in the shot put (31-0). The Astros first was Libby Evanshine in the high jump (5-1).

On the boys side, East Clinton’s best finish was in the 4×800-meter relay where Dylan Arnold, Van Frye, Justin Arnold and Colton Brockman were runnersup in 10:05.84.

The Falcons won several events. The 4×200-meter relay team of Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Miley Powell and Tye Phipps hit the line first in 1:40.88.

Jude Leahy won the high jump (5-10, Collin Swope was first in the discus (129-4). Cale Wilson clocked 455.32 to win the 400 and Daelin Maple won the shot put (48-8)

SUMMARY

April 22, 2022

Spartan Invitational

@Waynesville High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 220.5, Clinton-Massie 173, East Clinton 68, Southeastern 56, Greenon 47.5, Hillcrest 20, Dominion Academy 4

4×800 RELAY: (1) Waynesville 8:51.59; (2) East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Van Frye, Justin Arnold, Colton Brockman) 10:05.84; (3) Clinton-Massie (Carson Meyers, Carson McDowell, Marcus Ackerman, Bryce Hensley) 10:20.64

110 HURDLES: (1) Conner Huffman (Way) 16.7; (4) Braden Rolf (CM) 18.24; (5) Michael Horn (EC) 18.8; (6) Tanner Fooce (EC) 19.69; (7) Matt Martin (CM) 20.62

100 DASH: (1) Alex Amburgy (Way) 11.31; (2) Matej Jostak (EC) 11:54; (3) Marty Kreider (CM) 11.59; (5) Carter Frank (CM) 12.1

4×200 RELAY: (1) Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Miley Powell, Tye Phipps) 1:40.88; (3) East Clinton (Michael Horn, Glenn Peacock, Jacob George, Matej Jostak) 1:41.62

1600 RUN: (1) Caden Adams (Way) 4:48.79; (3) Richie Federle (CM) 5:05.33; (5) Kenny Moore (CM) 5:14.07; (6) Justin Arnold (EC) 5:17.61

4×100 RELAY: (1) Waynesville 44.94; (2) Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Matt Martin, Marty Kreider) 47.12; (5) East Clinton (Michael Daniel, Tanner Fooce, Curtis Singleton, Michael Horn) 50.58

400 DASH: (1) Cale Wilson (CM) 55.32; (6) Tye Phipps (CM) 59.96; (7) Elyon Hackmann (EC) 62.93

300 HURDLES: (1) Conner Huffman (Way) 43.97; (2) Matt Martin (CM) 44.3; (3) Braden Rolf (CM) 46.24; (4) Michael Horn (EC) 46.41

800 RUN: (1) Ryan Leopold (Way) 2:11.59; (3) Richie Federle (CM) 2:19.48; (5) Justin Arnold (EC) 2:23.77; (6) Miley Powell (CM) 2:25.25; (7) Van Frye (EC) 2:33.88

200 DASH: (1) Alex Amburgy (Way) 23.17; (2) Matej Jostak (EC) 23.41; (2) Marty Kreider (CM) 23.41; (4) Cale Wilson (CM) 24.33

3200 RUN: (1) Jackson Berger (Way) 10:35.57; (3) Bryce Hensley (CM) 11:34.62; (4) Kenny Moore (CM) 11;53.12

4×400 RELAY: (1) Waynesville 3:42.26; (2) Clinton-Massie (Carter Frank, Cale Wilson, Elias Scott, Carson Meyers) 3:55.38

SHOT PUT: (1) Daelin Maple (CM) 48-8; (4) Collin Swope (CM) 40-8

DISCUS: (1) Collin Swope (CM) 129-4; (3) Brandon Moritz (CM) 112-0; (5) Jayson Edison (EC) 96-0; (8) Shane Lynch (EC) 81-5.25

LONG JUMP: (1) Zach Turner (Way) 21-4.5; (4) Jude Leahy (CM) 18-9; (5) Matej Jostak (EC) 18-5; (6) Cale Wilson (CM) 17-8; (7) Glenn Peacock (EC) 17-7

HIGH JUMP: (1) Jude Leahy (CM) 5-10; (3) Elias Scott (CM) 5-8; (8) Curtis Singleton (EC) 5-4

POLE VAULT:

–

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Waynesville 218, Clinton-Massie 102, East Clinton 99, Southeastern 82, Greenon 55, Dominion Academy 29

4×800 RELAY: (1) Waynesville 10:58.69; (2) East Clinton (Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom, Carah Anteck) 11:31.6; (3) Clinton-Massie (Dakota Cartner, Anna Jones, Kaylene Gale, Elizabeth Mason) 12:36.87

100 HURDLES: (1) Jillian Layne (Way) 17.13; (4) Kenton Deaton (EC) 19.74; (5) Addison Swope (CM) 19.85; (8) Brelee Addington (CM) 21.55

100 DASH: (1) Savanna Amburgy (Way) 13.38; (3) Kylee Lamb (CM) 13.93; (7) Madi Bayless (CM) 14.23

4×200 RELAY: (1) Waynesville 2:00.35; (2) East Clinton (Kenton Deaton, Lauren Runyon, Hadlie Clark, Libby Evanshine) 2:02.52; (4) Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Kylee Lamb, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 2:03.09

1600 RUN: (1) Samantha Erbach (Way) 5:12.62; (2) Carah Anteck (EC) 5:45.79; (4) Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:28.98; (5) Dakota Cartner (CM) 6:57.09; (8) Elizabeth Mason (CM) 8:15.96

4×100 RELAY: (1) Waynesville 53.76; (2) Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Morgan Riggers, Kylee Lamb) 55.62; (3) East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Lauren Runyon, Kenton Deaton, Libby Evanshine) 56.1

400 DASH: (1) Maria Gill (Way) 63.91; (3) Hadlie Clark (EC) 71.43; (4) Gracie Wallen (CM) 72.06; (5) Vada Nesbit (CM) 77.10; (7) Makayla Thomason (EC) 82.18

300 HURDLES: (1) Kelcie Grayson (Way) 50.28; (4) Addison Swope (CM) 55.91; (6) Jordan Collom (EC) 56.85; (7) Brelee Addington (CM) 61.36

800 RUN: (1) Sam Erbach (Way) 2:24.33; (4) Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:40.6 (6) Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 2:59.76 (7) Kaylene Gale (CM) 3:06.94

200 DASH: (1) Baylee Williams (Way) 27.53; (3) Libby Evanshine (EC) 28.52; (6) Madi Bayless (CM) 29.99; (8) Morgan Riggers (CM) 30.53

3200 RUN: (1) Kyla Harvey (Way) 12:23.94; (2) Carah Antek (EC) 12:45.16; (5) Dakota Cartner (CM) 16:07.39

4×400 RELAY: (1) Waynesville 4:20.69; (3) East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Molly Seabaugh, Hadlie Clark, Lauren Runyon) 4:48.03; (4) Clinton-Massie (Kylee Lamb, Gracie Wallen, Vada Nesbit, Addison Swope) 5:10.82

SHOT PUT: (1) Mackenzie Peters (CM) 31-9; (3) Emma Everitt (CM) 30-10; (8) Cadence Howard (EC) 24-4

DISCUS: (1) Brooke Schoephoerster (Way) 95-3; (5) Jenna Hanlon (CM) 70-8.5; (6) Kinsey Beam (CM) 67-7.6; (7) Cadence Howard (EC) 67-2.5

HIGH JUMP: (1) Libby Evanshine (EC) 5-1; (5) Lauren Runyon (EC) 4-6; (8) Ava Lemaster (CM) 4-4

LONG JUMP: (1) Alena Wooldridge (Way) 15-4; (5) Vada Nesbit (CM) 12-7.5; (6) Addison Swope (CM) 12-4.5