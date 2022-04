For the second time in seven months, Jim Burton recorded a hole in one on the golf course. Playing at the Elks 797 Golf Course Friday, Burton aced the No. 3 hole. His playing partners were Don Clagett and Mark Baughman. Burton made his first hole in one on Sept. 13, 2021, acing No. 9 at the Elks. Clagett, Baughman and Burton’s son John were playing in the foursome that day.

Mark Baughman, Jim Burton, Don Clagett